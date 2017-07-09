WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 22 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

RD 22 | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

This one is going to be interesting especially after today's win v Salford, especially with injuries tolling up... Golding, Watkins, Burrow, Sutcliffe, Delaney, Keinhorst, Ferres, Walters. Handley all could be missing (guessing Golding & Keinhorst will be due back)

Tough game to call. On our day we are probably the best team in the league. At our worst, we are abysmal and can have big scores put on us. It is this disparity in performance that will mean that we won't win the Grand Final. I think you will beat us on Friday but we will win the Semi

If Golding and Keinhorst fit. Jimmy advised last week that he was hoping to return this week.

Interesting one this, the suggested injuries are largely to players who are rumoured to retire (Burrow) or to those who are likely fit to play (Golding and Keinhorst) or those deemed not good enough anyway by many (Handley and Walters) so we're not as handicapped by injury as it might appear. Of the above list, only Watkins and Ferres are likely to be missing but would play if they were fit.

Can anyone tell us the last time Delaney played 6 consecutive games? Seems like he's always injured these days.
Burrow is retiring t he end of season, this is fact not rumour, we look a better side without the very disappointing ferres

