Interesting one this, the suggested injuries are largely to players who are rumoured to retire (Burrow) or to those who are likely fit to play (Golding and Keinhorst) or those deemed not good enough anyway by many (Handley and Walters) so we're not as handicapped by injury as it might appear. Of the above list, only Watkins and Ferres are likely to be missing but would play if they were fit.



Can anyone tell us the last time Delaney played 6 consecutive games? Seems like he's always injured these days.