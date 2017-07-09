WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ethan Ryan !

Ethan Ryan !

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 8:59 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1593
Any truth in the rumour Leigh are courting or already signed Ethan from Bradford Bulls ?

This rumour has surfaced on the Centurions Fans FB page & has zero to do with me, just fishing for info.
Ethan has plenty of fans of his game at Bradford, seem to rate him highly.

Bentley rumoured to be target of 7+ SL Clubs too *though this could be his agents ploy to drive his value up*

Re: Ethan Ryan !

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 10:07 pm
Genehunt Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 61
Read it yesterday on the Bradford page

Re: Ethan Ryan !

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 5:26 pm
fetchit Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 31
Genehunt wrote:
Read it yesterday on the Bradford page

Rumour as it that a lot of aussies are queuing up to play for leigh. They are saying leigh are paying big money for any level of player.

Users browsing this forum: atomic, brooklands tap room, Hampo, Markski55, new times, propforward 2338, shadrack, shropshire-leyther, Willy and 160 guests

