Any truth in the rumour Leigh are courting or already signed Ethan from Bradford Bulls ?



This rumour has surfaced on the Centurions Fans FB page & has zero to do with me, just fishing for info.

Ethan has plenty of fans of his game at Bradford, seem to rate him highly.



Bentley rumoured to be target of 7+ SL Clubs too *though this could be his agents ploy to drive his value up*