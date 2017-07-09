WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ethan Ryan !

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Ethan Ryan !

 
Post a reply

Ethan Ryan !

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 8:59 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1592
Any truth in the rumour Leigh are courting or already signed Ethan from Bradford Bulls ?

This rumour has surfaced on the Centurions Fans FB page & has zero to do with me, just fishing for info.
Ethan has plenty of fans of his game at Bradford, seem to rate him highly.

Bentley rumoured to be target of 7+ SL Clubs too *though this could be his agents ploy to drive his value up*

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: brooklands tap room, Budgiezilla, CHEADLE LEYTHER, ColD, deepuspannus, jon_t, Leyther14, Ste100Centurions, Vancouver Leyther and 193 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,599,0732,10876,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
62
- 10GLOUC
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
20
- 18NEWCASTLE
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
12
- 12WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
68
- 20COVENTY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
12
- 70DONCASTER  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
10
- 42HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
52
- 16SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
33
- 28SWINTON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
36
- 20DEWSBURY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
30
- 30KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
24
- 50LEEDS
  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
14
- 32FEATHERSTONE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
68
- 6HEMEL  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM