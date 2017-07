The thing with any play off system is the play off fixtures are never going to be decided until the end of the regular season. So as fans we can look at it 2 ways, it's going to be unknown but there is going to be something to play for. As opposed to straight up straight down where last batch of games can mean nothing as top and bottom can be done with loads of games to go.

What is going to be annoying is if the discussed new structure comes into force next season, because it makes a lot of this comp pointless.

In my view what happens this year should stand, any re structure should come in for 2019 season then 2018 season you know what yr playing for and can plan accordingly.

We all know it's unlikely to be done that way