Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 6:52 pm
Jonesy's a Legend
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 3:29 pm
Posts: 1729
Location: in the stanningley club house
has anyone got the fixture format for the super 8's and how they're worked out?
i'm sure that frosties will know the answer
Brian McDermott paraphrased Peter Fox.
"He'd say if we had 13 Bernard Dwyers we wouldn't lose many RL games. It's the same for us with JJB"

Re: Super 8s | Fixtures

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 6:59 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7746
Currently ours is:

Home - Wigan, St Helens, Salford, Hull FC
Away - Castleford, Wakefield, Huddersfield.

Re: Super 8s | Fixtures

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 7:02 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7746
https://ibb.co/fz1NUa

Re: Super 8s | Fixtures

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 7:06 pm
Jonesy's a Legend
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 3:29 pm
Posts: 1729
Location: in the stanningley club house
cheers fosties i knew you'd know,although the image doesn't open for the fixture format
Brian McDermott paraphrased Peter Fox.
"He'd say if we had 13 Bernard Dwyers we wouldn't lose many RL games. It's the same for us with JJB"

Users browsing this forum: andy_moores, ant1, Big Jim Slade, Bing [Bot], Dadsylad, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Frosties., Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Highbury Rhino, Joshheff90, Juan Cornetto, leedsbarmyarmy, leedsnsouths, Mark Laurie, Norton123, rodhutch, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, scott-the-red, STEVENM1000, Stevosfalseteeth, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, Towns88, WF Rhino and 317 guests

