Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 6:50 pm
How did the new Aussie play

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 6:53 pm
Thought he was our best player. Strong carries. Good offload. Very impressive in defence. Wanted to dominate in the tackle and threw his body about. Stuck on tackles too, didn't just bounce off.

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 7:10 pm
Molsk111 wrote:
How did the new Aussie play

Solid game. Huddersfield are in for a treat when they inevitably sign him at the end of the year.
