Another pretty disappointing run out for us in my mind. Not sure what the set completion rate was, it must have been down at 40% that's just not good enough, we must have passed the ball to no one at least half a dozen times. Super league opposition will murder us for that.
4 re starts we managed to drop the ball on the first tackle. It's not good enough. Boys started arguing with each other instead of just getting on with it.
When are the players going to realise soon as a player is trying to get to his feet, that little push will be a penalty.
Positives, Matty Davis put in a good stint, I thought junior made some good hard mtrs, generally we were winning the ruck in attack, and we won. The new French fella I think will cause problems once he settles in to the team, not sure he knows the set pieces yet.
Top four sorted hope they don't relax and slip out of second spot.
4 re starts we managed to drop the ball on the first tackle. It's not good enough. Boys started arguing with each other instead of just getting on with it.
When are the players going to realise soon as a player is trying to get to his feet, that little push will be a penalty.
Positives, Matty Davis put in a good stint, I thought junior made some good hard mtrs, generally we were winning the ruck in attack, and we won. The new French fella I think will cause problems once he settles in to the team, not sure he knows the set pieces yet.
Top four sorted hope they don't relax and slip out of second spot.