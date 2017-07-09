northernbloke Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm

Posts: 57



Another pretty disappointing run out for us in my mind. Not sure what the set completion rate was, it must have been down at 40% that's just not good enough, we must have passed the ball to no one at least half a dozen times. Super league opposition will murder us for that.

4 re starts we managed to drop the ball on the first tackle. It's not good enough. Boys started arguing with each other instead of just getting on with it.

When are the players going to realise soon as a player is trying to get to his feet, that little push will be a penalty.

Positives, Matty Davis put in a good stint, I thought junior made some good hard mtrs, generally we were winning the ruck in attack, and we won. The new French fella I think will cause problems once he settles in to the team, not sure he knows the set pieces yet.



Top four sorted hope they don't relax and slip out of second spot. Jossy B

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm

Posts: 2068

Location: North London

You are a harsh critic Sir. itsmeagain Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm

Posts: 211

very harsh on his team but not on the man in the middle. northernbloke Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm

Posts: 57

Not harsh just honest! How many times did we drop the ball? How many times did we pass it to nobody? how many free mtrs?

Don't get me wrong, it was a wink what was nice was our winning the ruck in attack.

I will ask the same question as the other thread, what did the ref do wrong? It's a serious question? There were two decisions that could possibly have been yellow card in a different game but not justified in this, am not sticking up for the officials just genuinely interested in what you saw that I dudnt northernbloke Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm

Posts: 57

Jossy, I just think we can't go into the 8s performing like that.

I know hendo was not happy with the completion rate, that should have been a 60 plus score line.

But hey we won wire-quin

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm

Posts: 5252

Location: Looking for a coach that can coach

Very scrappy. Passing poor, kicking poor, can't pass to the right and put an attack together, dropped balls time and time again, forwards didn't dominate, played the Eagles in unecessarly for a period in the first half, missed some easy one on one tackles. When we were 18 up and had a scrum 20 out on the left we went for glory on the first gave the ball to Eagles, they then went on and scored and then scored again and were back in the game. We should have built and emptied their tank. The collapse was always going to come no matter what in the second half.

Positives, Halliwell got 4 and didn't get MOM!

We seem to be in a slump and need to turn it around. The forwards don't seem to be able to play without Ioane(sp). The Frenchman was missed in the halves, Api was quiet. Sammut went well, as did the new french hooker



Ps Mickey- I noted your Scooter Tats, what you got?? I have an Li. Last edited by wire-quin on Sun Jul 09, 2017 7:42 pm, edited 1 time in total. Mac out! Jossy B

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm

Posts: 2068

Location: North London

northernbloke wrote: Jossy, I just think we can't go into the 8s performing like that.

I know hendo was not happy with the completion rate, that should have been a 60 plus score line.

But hey we won



Mate, I see your point. And as I was not at the game you are more qualified to judge.



Do you think we missed to leadership and organisational skills of Barthau and the power and commitment of Ioane?

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm

Posts: 5252

Location: Looking for a coach that can coach

Do you think we missed to leadership and organisational skills of Barthau and the power and commitment of Ioane?



Worryingly yes, see my post above yours.

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm

Posts: 57

Jossy yeah I think so mate. Sammut as we know can go off and do his own thing now and again so needs direction, we had very little leadership round the park. Basic rugby league was what was needed use the tackles kick for territory nothing special. Fwds maybe missed loanne yep, junior was ok in my eyes so was Lewis.

I think the lack of barthau showed. He is still limping slightly by the way.

