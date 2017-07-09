WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Game v Sheffield, good and bad

Board index Kingstone Press Championship London Broncos Game v Sheffield, good and bad

 
Post a reply

Game v Sheffield, good and bad

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 6:08 pm
northernbloke Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 53
Another pretty disappointing run out for us in my mind. Not sure what the set completion rate was, it must have been down at 40% that's just not good enough, we must have passed the ball to no one at least half a dozen times. Super league opposition will murder us for that.
4 re starts we managed to drop the ball on the first tackle. It's not good enough. Boys started arguing with each other instead of just getting on with it.
When are the players going to realise soon as a player is trying to get to his feet, that little push will be a penalty.
Positives, Matty Davis put in a good stint, I thought junior made some good hard mtrs, generally we were winning the ruck in attack, and we won. The new French fella I think will cause problems once he settles in to the team, not sure he knows the set pieces yet.

Top four sorted hope they don't relax and slip out of second spot.

Re: Game v Sheffield, good and bad

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 6:27 pm
Jossy B User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 2066
Location: North London
You are a harsh critic Sir. :)

Re: Game v Sheffield, good and bad

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 6:33 pm
itsmeagain Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 211
very harsh on his team but not on the man in the middle.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: itsmeagain, northernbloke, wantawin and 47 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,598,9682,05776,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
62
- 10GLOUC
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
20
- 18NEWCASTLE
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
12
- 12WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
68
- 20COVENTY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
12
- 70DONCASTER  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
10
- 42HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
52
- 16SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
33
- 28SWINTON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
36
- 20DEWSBURY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
30
- 30KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
24
- 50LEEDS
  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
14
- 32FEATHERSTONE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
68
- 6HEMEL  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM