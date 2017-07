Trainer is allowed on at time off stoppages. The rule re changes is he can go on to tell a player he is going to be substituted, but it might be that he is being substituted in 5 mins it does not have to be immediately. After a sub is made he can stay on the field for up to 3 tackles to co ord re alignment of attack and defensive line. After that he should come off. He was not breaking those protocols today, the MC keeps a pretty close eye on it.