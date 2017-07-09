RLFANS News Hound



Kingstone Press Championship Round Twenty-One Round Up

With just three games left until the split into the Middle and Lower eights round twenty-one of the Kingstone Press Championship could prove to be the crucial weekend in deciding who will play where, as we enter August.







The biggest game of the round was undoubtedly in Toulouse where the fourth placed home side welcomed fifth placed Halifax in what many saw as a Middle Eights decider.







Elsewhere, Hull KR were at Bradford, there was a heavy woollen derby at Batley, the Eagles were in London, Featherstone were looking to cement their play-off place at Oldham and Rochdale entertained Swinton.



or REGISTER for more features!. FT Sun : 00:01 CH1 TORONTO 62 - 10 GLOUC TV FT Sun : 07:00 NRL CANTERBURY 20 - 18 NEWCASTLE TV FT Sun : 14:30 CH1 CELTIC 12 - 12 WHITEHAVEN FT Sun : 15:00 CH1 NEWCASTLE 68 - 20 COVENTY FT Sun : 15:00 CH1 SOUTH WALES 12 - 70 DONCASTER FT Sun : 15:00 CH BRADFORD 10 - 42 HULL KR FT Sun : 15:00 CH LONDON 52 - 16 SHEFFIELD FT Sun : 15:00 CH ROCHDALE 33 - 28 SWINTON FT Sun : 15:00 CH BATLEY 36 - 20 DEWSBURY FT Sun : 15:00 CH1 WORKINGTON 30 - 30 KEIGHLEY FT Sun : 15:00 SL SALFORD 24 - 50 LEEDS FT Sun : 15:00 CH OLDHAM 14 - 32 FEATHERSTONE FT Sun : 15:00 CH1 YORK 68 - 6 HEMEL ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























