With just three games left until the split into the Middle and Lower eights round twenty-one of the Kingstone Press Championship could prove to be the crucial weekend in deciding who will play where, as we enter August.The biggest game of the round was undoubtedly in Toulouse where the fourth placed home side welcomed fifth placed Halifax in what many saw as a Middle Eights decider.Elsewhere, Hull KR were at Bradford, there was a heavy woollen derby at Batley, the Eagles were in London, Featherstone were looking to cement their play-off place at Oldham and Rochdale entertained Swinton.