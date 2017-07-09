WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kingstone Press Championship Round Twenty-One Round Up

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Rochdale Hornets Kingstone Press Championship Round Twenty-One Round Up

 
Post a reply

Kingstone Press Championship Round Twenty-One Round Up

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 4:45 pm

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 9:13 pm
Posts: 0

Kingstone Press Championship Round Twenty-One Round Up
With just three games left until the split into the Middle and Lower eights round twenty-one of the Kingstone Press Championship could prove to be the crucial weekend in deciding who will play where, as we enter August.



The biggest game of the round was undoubtedly in Toulouse where the fourth placed home side welcomed fifth placed Halifax in what many saw as a Middle Eights decider.



Elsewhere, Hull KR were at Bradford, there was a heavy woollen derby at Batley, the Eagles were in London, Featherstone were looking to cement their play-off place at Oldham and Rochdale entertained Swinton.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY...
RLFANS.COM news items are posted in forums where it is thought that they will be of interest to the readership, all comments made below will also be available for viewing through the front page.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 0 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Rochdale Hornets




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,598,9052,05376,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
62
- 10GLOUC
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
20
- 18NEWCASTLE
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
12
- 12WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
68
- 20COVENTY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
12
- 70DONCASTER  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
10
- 42HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
52
- 16SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
33
- 28SWINTON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
36
- 20DEWSBURY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
30
- 30KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
24
- 50LEEDS
  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
14
- 32FEATHERSTONE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
68
- 6HEMEL  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM