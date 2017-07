Re Gale.You go by what you see with your own eyes and Gale at the Bulls had 1 good game in 10 and made horrendous mistakes.I give all the credit in his improvement To Cas coach Darryl Powell who has turned him into a bona fide international half back and the Cas team into one of the most entertaining Super League sides I have seen for many a year.If he isn't the next ENGLAND(GB) coach then there is something wrong.Gale has been superb for Cas and is the Man Of Steel in waiting.As for Oscar Thomas--poor at best.Oh for the days of Mumby at full back.I am glad I was alive to watch his whole career at Northern,best tackler I have ever seen.