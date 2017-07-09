|
redeverready wrote:
What about Carney trampling Bentley before he got too Thomas.
Bentley is still eligible to play for academy who's been superb this season. I'll forgive him for not tackling a monster like Carney. Thomas isnt a kid anymore.
Im not singeling him out for missing a tackle on Carney. As i said it was the more than one occasion where the defender just went passed him with ease (and there were a few occasions at Fax too) its his all round play such as his positions for fielding kicks. Hes no where near them and the ball bounces a further 20m than if he were to catch it on the full.
Sun Jul 09, 2017 7:19 pm
There always has to be a scapegoat for the Bulls
I remember not so long ago when the scapegoat was Luke Gale! Yes, the guy who is odds-on to be Man of Steel this year...
Not saying Thomas is in Gale's league, but still, we do seem to be good at getting on the back of players who go on to do well elsewhere.
Sun Jul 09, 2017 7:25 pm
With Ryan and Gibson likely to be out for a while Thomas will play again.
Mon Jul 10, 2017 1:09 am
paulwalker71 wrote:
There always has to be a scapegoat for the Bulls
I remember not so long ago when the scapegoat was Luke Gale! Yes, the guy who is odds-on to be Man of Steel this year...
Not saying Thomas is in Gale's league, but still, we do seem to be good at getting on the back of players who go on to do well elsewhere.
I remember a few supporters who constantly derided Gale. There were a few around me who didn't rate Deacon in the halcyon days. Some thought Robbie Paul a one dimensional player.
And of course there were many who judged Addy as a journeyman back rower who should never have been placed in the halves. Yet an NRL coach of the year, Grand Final winner and long time Aussie national coach picks him there and he scores a hat trick.
Mon Jul 10, 2017 2:50 am
To be honest nobody would stop Carney when he revs up, would you I wouldn't want to. And I would like to wish you the heat you have played well in parts yesterday, but we played shocking one of worst attacking performances. Too many dropped ball or penalties conceded but again al best for rest of season
Mon Jul 10, 2017 5:35 am
rebelrobin wrote:
To be honest nobody would stop Carney when he revs up, would you I wouldn't want to. And I would like to wish you the heat you have played well in parts yesterday, but we played shocking one of worst attacking performances. Too many dropped ball or penalties conceded but again al best for rest of season
For the the first 30 minutes, I think our completion rate was 100%!!
I feel that will have had a part in restricting your attacking opportunities, which was down to us, rather than you.
Eventually the fact that we had 2 back rowers in the centres and only 2 subs available came home to roost.
But I agree, you were there for the taking.
Mon Jul 10, 2017 5:42 am
paulwalker71 wrote:
There always has to be a scapegoat for the Bulls
I remember not so long ago when the scapegoat was Luke Gale! Yes, the guy who is odds-on to be Man of Steel this year...
Not saying Thomas is in Gale's league, but still, we do seem to be good at getting on the back of players who go on to do well elsewhere.
I agree with paulwalker71.
Thomas made mistakes, but so did most of our players.
Toovey chooses the best team available - including Thomas at FB and we all rate Toovey
I'm not gonna get on any players back - its not worth it - I believe they all try their best (maybe it isnt good enough for us as fans, but we are not the coach). The players have careers, family and outgoings to think about - I would not want to be a Bulls player at this stage in the season.
Good luck to all of them where ever they end up.
Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:46 am
redeverready wrote:
Gone for the year.
What do you mean pal? Is his injury season ending.
Mon Jul 10, 2017 7:48 am
Ryan and Gibson both likely to be out for the rest of the season
The only luck we have had this season is no luck and bad luck.
Mon Jul 10, 2017 8:30 am
In the first half we looked by far the better attacking team and with Aston and Keyes, Thomas played a full part in that. No he's no Mick Withers but Carney spent the afternoon busting tackles for fun.
On a side note did anyone else notice how Big Mick seemed to zero in on Mitch Clark at every possible opportunity.
