paulwalker71 wrote: There always has to be a scapegoat for the Bulls



I remember not so long ago when the scapegoat was Luke Gale! Yes, the guy who is odds-on to be Man of Steel this year...



Not saying Thomas is in Gale's league, but still, we do seem to be good at getting on the back of players who go on to do well elsewhere.

I agree with paulwalker71.Thomas made mistakes, but so did most of our players.Toovey chooses the best team available - including Thomas at FB and we all rate TooveyI'm not gonna get on any players back - its not worth it - I believe they all try their best (maybe it isnt good enough for us as fans, but we are not the coach). The players have careers, family and outgoings to think about - I would not want to be a Bulls player at this stage in the season.Good luck to all of them where ever they end up.