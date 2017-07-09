WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Oscar Thomas

Re: Oscar Thomas

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 7:07 pm
redeverready wrote:
What about Carney trampling Bentley before he got too Thomas.


Bentley is still eligible to play for academy who's been superb this season. I'll forgive him for not tackling a monster like Carney. Thomas isnt a kid anymore.

Im not singeling him out for missing a tackle on Carney. As i said it was the more than one occasion where the defender just went passed him with ease (and there were a few occasions at Fax too) its his all round play such as his positions for fielding kicks. Hes no where near them and the ball bounces a further 20m than if he were to catch it on the full.

Re: Oscar Thomas

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 7:19 pm
paulwalker71
There always has to be a scapegoat for the Bulls

I remember not so long ago when the scapegoat was Luke Gale! Yes, the guy who is odds-on to be Man of Steel this year...

Not saying Thomas is in Gale's league, but still, we do seem to be good at getting on the back of players who go on to do well elsewhere.

Re: Oscar Thomas

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 7:25 pm
redeverready
With Ryan and Gibson likely to be out for a while Thomas will play again.
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.


Michael Jordan

Re: Oscar Thomas

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 1:09 am
Bullnorthern
paulwalker71 wrote:
There always has to be a scapegoat for the Bulls

I remember not so long ago when the scapegoat was Luke Gale! Yes, the guy who is odds-on to be Man of Steel this year...

Not saying Thomas is in Gale's league, but still, we do seem to be good at getting on the back of players who go on to do well elsewhere.


I remember a few supporters who constantly derided Gale. There were a few around me who didn't rate Deacon in the halcyon days. Some thought Robbie Paul a one dimensional player.
And of course there were many who judged Addy as a journeyman back rower who should never have been placed in the halves. Yet an NRL coach of the year, Grand Final winner and long time Aussie national coach picks him there and he scores a hat trick.

Re: Oscar Thomas

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 2:50 am
rebelrobin
To be honest nobody would stop Carney when he revs up, would you I wouldn't want to. And I would like to wish you the heat you have played well in parts yesterday, but we played shocking one of worst attacking performances. Too many dropped ball or penalties conceded but again al best for rest of season
