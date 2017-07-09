Didn't think i would see a worse full-back play for us after seeing a semi-retired Richie Mathers amble around the field, but my god Thomas is giving him a run for his money. Lost patience with him last week after watching him go for a positional kick into touch and some how booting dead in goal giving fax a 20m tap and 7 tackles. That set they got a 2 point penalty in front of goal. Remind me how many points we lost again last week.
This week his heart wasn't in it. We might as well not have had a full back for his attemped "tackles" his positional play is shocking. No where near the ball when it landed after KR kicked it. Hopeless.
