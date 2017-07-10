Mrs Barista wrote: I'm not sure how many times we've won at Headingley in the last decade, but I don't think it's many.



Leeds on fire today against Salford, hitting 50 with ease. Journo comments on Twitter include:

"Leeds cutting Salford to pieces"

"This is getting farcical. 7 tries in 24 minutes"

"Salford been gubbed in this first half. Leeds hit their straps with sun on backs and McGuire kicking to perfection"

"Breathless stuff. Parcell outstanding."



Other context is that Wakefield effectively have a bye at Widnes.



The only aspects that may be in our favour are that Watkins may not get a head test (concussed today and 5 day turnaround), and maybe, just maybe, Ellis could be back to offset the absence of Kelly. Crikey, hope the weather forecast isn't rain. Forwards need a huge performance IMO.

Last win there was 2007. We have only won 3 and drawn 1 of our games there in SL.Two ways of looking at this. Glass half empty - so far this season if we lose, we lose three on the bounce, so does a visit to Leeds give another unwanted hat trickGlass half full - we have to break that hoodoo at some point. Easier said than done, but stifle their attack to less than 20 points ans we will the game as their defense is poor.