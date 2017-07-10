|
|
win for us fri and in the cup, oh ye of little faith
|
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
|
Mon Jul 10, 2017 12:14 pm
|
|
It's hard to have faith this year as there is such a large disparity between our good and bad performances. Last year, you knew what you would get, this year, it could be anything
|
|
Mon Jul 10, 2017 12:24 pm
|
|
to true, but hey ho am going for 2 wins,
|
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
|
Mon Jul 10, 2017 12:49 pm
|
|
The trouble is, we know how good we can be but don't know when we're going to produce it. Take our A game on Friday and we'll win, anything less and its 2 points lost.
|
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND
|
Mon Jul 10, 2017 1:29 pm
|
|
Hessle Roader wrote:
The trouble is, we know how good we can be but don't know when we're going to produce it. Take our A game on Friday and we'll win, anything less and its 2 points lost.
That's the most frustrating thing, we can beat anyone on our day, but those days seem an increasingly distant memory, when did we last play consistently to our best for 60 (let alone 80) minutes?
|
|
Mon Jul 10, 2017 2:38 pm
|
|
No disciplinaries from saints game
|
|
Mon Jul 10, 2017 3:11 pm
|
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
I'm not sure how many times we've won at Headingley in the last decade, but I don't think it's many.
Leeds on fire today against Salford, hitting 50 with ease. Journo comments on Twitter include:
"Leeds cutting Salford to pieces"
"This is getting farcical. 7 tries in 24 minutes"
"Salford been gubbed in this first half. Leeds hit their straps with sun on backs and McGuire kicking to perfection"
"Breathless stuff. Parcell outstanding."
Other context is that Wakefield effectively have a bye at Widnes.
The only aspects that may be in our favour are that Watkins may not get a head test (concussed today and 5 day turnaround), and maybe, just maybe, Ellis could be back to offset the absence of Kelly. Crikey, hope the weather forecast isn't rain. Forwards need a huge performance IMO.
Last win there was 2007. We have only won 3 and drawn 1 of our games there in SL.
Two ways of looking at this. Glass half empty - so far this season if we lose, we lose three on the bounce, so does a visit to Leeds give another unwanted hat trick
Glass half full - we have to break that hoodoo at some point. Easier said than done, but stifle their attack to less than 20 points ans we will the game as their defense is poor.
|
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
|
Mon Jul 10, 2017 3:28 pm
|
|
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Last win there was 2007. We have only won 3 and drawn 1 of our games there in SL.
Two ways of looking at this. Glass half empty - so far this season if we lose, we lose three on the bounce, so does a visit to Leeds give another unwanted hat trick
Glass half full - we have to break that hoodoo at some point. Easier said than done, but stifle their attack to less than 20 points ans we will the game as their defense is poor.
3rd fewest points against and thats with Cas putting on over a ton against us in 3 games.
|
|
Mon Jul 10, 2017 9:45 pm
|
|
Looks like we will be without Watkins, Burrow, Sutcliffe, Delaney, Ferres, Walters & Handley. Probable returns for Golding & Keinhorst. Won't be surprised if we line up:
Walker
Briscoe Ward Hall Golding
Mcguire Moon
Galloway Parcell Singleton
JJB Ablett
Cuthbertson
Garbutt Mullally Keinhorst Lilley
|
|
Mon Jul 10, 2017 9:50 pm
|
|
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Last win there was 2007. We have only won 3 and drawn 1 of our games there in SL.
Two ways of looking at this. Glass half empty - so far this season if we lose, we lose three on the bounce, so does a visit to Leeds give another unwanted hat trick
Glass half full - we have to break that hoodoo at some point. Easier said than done, but stifle their attack to less than 20 points ans we will the game as their defense is poor.
Wow. Was that the Nathan Blacklock game?
|
|