Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 12:07 pm
win for us fri and in the cup, oh ye of little faith
Re: Leeds away

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 12:14 pm
It's hard to have faith this year as there is such a large disparity between our good and bad performances. Last year, you knew what you would get, this year, it could be anything

Re: Leeds away

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 12:24 pm
to true, but hey ho am going for 2 wins,
Re: Leeds away

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 12:49 pm
The trouble is, we know how good we can be but don't know when we're going to produce it. Take our A game on Friday and we'll win, anything less and its 2 points lost.
