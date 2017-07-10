WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - On to leigh

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 5:44 am
jools wrote:
I will be very disappointed if our coaching staff take that attitude. If we make the 8 then we should be pushing for top 4- not "doing a wakey" and peeing about for the rest of the season! If we win our next two before the split and hull lose to Leeds next week we would be just two points behind a top four finish with plenty of games to make up the difference! !
For me If he's fit he's in the 19 and plays- if he's not then don't name him!


Think we are jumping a bit far ahead here. Let's hope we get the 2pts we need on Friday then we have done it by ourselves by achieving 21 pts, 7 pts more than last season. Forget Warrington and Catalans losing even if they do, let's aim to hit safety under our own steam.

At this point we hit 'nothing to lose land' and should target as a minimum winning our three home games in the 8's and a sensible target of a 27pt season which from the debacle that was Swinton would be a good return with the injuries we've had and last years late recruitment.

I think that we will play well and compete in most matches but to come from eighth to fourth in 8 matches if you include the Hull game is unlikely without the x-factor that is Jake Mamo who has shown he can score and win you games from the unlikeliest of positions.

I don't think we should wholesale rest and experiment however it does give us chance to look at the players and what going into next season constitutes our strongest team.

Jordan Rankin had a good game Friday and popped up in the line three times to create tries, Ryan Hinchcliffe is looking the outstanding player we all thought he was when we signed him and if I was a Leigh fan I'd be mortified at us having Martyn Ridyard our squad is looking very good for next season with maybe a couple of ins and outs and I'm looking forward to watching us play some good rugby for the rest of the season and yes you never know what might happen !!

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 7:06 am
fartown since 1961 wrote:
Think we are jumping a bit far ahead here. Let's hope we get the 2pts we need on Friday then we have done it by ourselves by achieving 21 pts, 7 pts more than last season. Forget Warrington and Catalans losing even if they do, let's aim to hit safety under our own steam.

At this point we hit 'nothing to lose land' and should target as a minimum winning our three home games in the 8's and a sensible target of a 27pt season which from the debacle that was Swinton would be a good return with the injuries we've had and last years late recruitment.

I think that we will play well and compete in most matches but to come from eighth to fourth in 8 matches if you include the Hull game is unlikely without the x-factor that is Jake Mamo who has shown he can score and win you games from the unlikeliest of positions.

I don't think we should wholesale rest and experiment however it does give us chance to look at the players and what going into next season constitutes our strongest team.

Jordan Rankin had a good game Friday and popped up in the line three times to create tries, Ryan Hinchcliffe is looking the outstanding player we all thought he was when we signed him and if I was a Leigh fan I'd be mortified at us having Martyn Ridyard our squad is looking very good for next season with maybe a couple of ins and outs and I'm looking forward to watching us play some good rugby for the rest of the season and yes you never know what might happen !!


One of the most bewildering decisions we have ever made! :( To think that he should/could have been helping us out of the bottom four, rather than one of our main rivals, is incredible - we haven't got a half back / play maker/kicker, half as good as him! (as you will see for yourselves on Friday)

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 12:24 pm
Cokey wrote:
We've had nowt to shout about. :( :( :(


:lol: sure came across all cocky when you were though, especially that clown dude... charlie knows.... nothing :lol:
Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 12:28 pm
if we win our next two then might give top 4 a thought, till then our job could be done thursday night when wigan beat wire!

no mamo or murphy for the run, a number or players carrying injuries too.. ferguson and mellor.. get them in for surgery early doors.
Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:22 pm
[quote="brearley84"]if we win our next two then might give top 4 a thought, till then our job could be done thursday night when wigan beat wire!

no mamo or murphy for the run, a number or players carrying injuries too.. ferguson and mellor.. get them in for surgery early doors quote]


I hear there are beds available in Huddersfield Royal this Thursday. Could be a good move to get them in then, so they'll be fit for pre-season! :wink: :wink:

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 8:14 pm
brearley84 wrote:
:lol: sure came across all cocky when you were though, especially that clown dude... charlie knows.... nothing :lol:


Ah well, we'll just have to wait till the tide turns. :)
Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 11:39 am
ridyard confirmed as cant play for giants, turner not ready could be upto another 3 weeks off...poss earlier depending on if we are in a position to go for the top 4.

ikahihfo and ferguson back... mellor question mark on his injury still.

team id go for

rankin
mcintosh
wood
cudjoe
mcgillvary

brough
gaskell
leeming

ikahihifo
wakeman
ferguson
hinchcliffe
roberts


bench-
obrien
rapira
clough
dickinson
Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:24 pm
brearley84 wrote:
ridyard confirmed as cant play for giants, turner not ready could be upto another 3 weeks off...poss earlier depending on if we are in a position to go for the top 4.

ikahihfo and ferguson back... mellor question mark on his injury still.

team id go for

rankin
mcintosh
wood
cudjoe
mcgillvary

brough
gaskell
leeming

ikahihifo
wakeman
ferguson
hinchcliffe
roberts


bench-
obrien
rapira
clough
dickinson


No taai?
Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 1:59 pm
jools wrote:
No taai?

It's an informal kind of do !
