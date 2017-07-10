fartown since 1961 Free-scoring winger



jools wrote: I will be very disappointed if our coaching staff take that attitude. If we make the 8 then we should be pushing for top 4- not "doing a wakey" and peeing about for the rest of the season! If we win our next two before the split and hull lose to Leeds next week we would be just two points behind a top four finish with plenty of games to make up the difference! !

For me If he's fit he's in the 19 and plays- if he's not then don't name him!



Think we are jumping a bit far ahead here. Let's hope we get the 2pts we need on Friday then we have done it by ourselves by achieving 21 pts, 7 pts more than last season. Forget Warrington and Catalans losing even if they do, let's aim to hit safety under our own steam.



At this point we hit 'nothing to lose land' and should target as a minimum winning our three home games in the 8's and a sensible target of a 27pt season which from the debacle that was Swinton would be a good return with the injuries we've had and last years late recruitment.



I think that we will play well and compete in most matches but to come from eighth to fourth in 8 matches if you include the Hull game is unlikely without the x-factor that is Jake Mamo who has shown he can score and win you games from the unlikeliest of positions.



I don't think we should wholesale rest and experiment however it does give us chance to look at the players and what going into next season constitutes our strongest team.



One of the most bewildering decisions we have ever made! To think that he should/could have been helping us out of the bottom four, rather than one of our main rivals, is incredible - we haven't got a half back / play maker/kicker, half as good as him! (as you will see for yourselves on Friday)

Cokey wrote: We've had nowt to shout about.



sure came across all cocky when you were though, especially that clown dude... charlie knows.... nothing

-

HUDDERSFIELD - THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

if we win our next two then might give top 4 a thought, till then our job could be done thursday night when wigan beat wire!



no mamo or murphy for the run, a number or players carrying injuries too.. ferguson and mellor.. get them in for surgery early doors. HUDDERSFIELD

-

HUDDERSFIELD - THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE



no mamo or murphy for the run, a number or players carrying injuries too.. ferguson and mellor.. get them in for surgery early doors quote]





I hear there are beds available in Huddersfield Royal this Thursday. Could be a good move to get them in then, so they'll be fit for pre-season!

brearley84 wrote: :lol: sure came across all cocky when you were though, especially that clown dude... charlie knows.... nothing



Ah well, we'll just have to wait till the tide turns.

ridyard confirmed as cant play for giants, turner not ready could be upto another 3 weeks off...poss earlier depending on if we are in a position to go for the top 4.



ikahihfo and ferguson back... mellor question mark on his injury still.



team id go for



rankin

mcintosh

wood

cudjoe

mcgillvary



brough

gaskell

leeming



ikahihifo

wakeman

ferguson

hinchcliffe

roberts





bench-

obrien

rapira

clough

dickinson HUDDERSFIELD

-

HUDDERSFIELD - THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

brearley84 wrote: ridyard confirmed as cant play for giants, turner not ready could be upto another 3 weeks off...poss earlier depending on if we are in a position to go for the top 4.



ikahihfo and ferguson back... mellor question mark on his injury still.



team id go for



rankin

mcintosh

wood

cudjoe

mcgillvary



brough

gaskell

leeming



ikahihifo

wakeman

ferguson

hinchcliffe

roberts





bench-

obrien

rapira

clough

dickinson



No taai?



It's an informal kind of do !

