jools wrote: I will be very disappointed if our coaching staff take that attitude. If we make the 8 then we should be pushing for top 4- not "doing a wakey" and peeing about for the rest of the season! If we win our next two before the split and hull lose to Leeds next week we would be just two points behind a top four finish with plenty of games to make up the difference! !

For me If he's fit he's in the 19 and plays- if he's not then don't name him!

Think we are jumping a bit far ahead here. Let's hope we get the 2pts we need on Friday then we have done it by ourselves by achieving 21 pts, 7 pts more than last season. Forget Warrington and Catalans losing even if they do, let's aim to hit safety under our own steam.At this point we hit 'nothing to lose land' and should target as a minimum winning our three home games in the 8's and a sensible target of a 27pt season which from the debacle that was Swinton would be a good return with the injuries we've had and last years late recruitment.I think that we will play well and compete in most matches but to come from eighth to fourth in 8 matches if you include the Hull game is unlikely without the x-factor that is Jake Mamo who has shown he can score and win you games from the unlikeliest of positions.I don't think we should wholesale rest and experiment however it does give us chance to look at the players and what going into next season constitutes our strongest team.Jordan Rankin had a good game Friday and popped up in the line three times to create tries, Ryan Hinchcliffe is looking the outstanding player we all thought he was when we signed him and if I was a Leigh fan I'd be mortified at us having Martyn Ridyard our squad is looking very good for next season with maybe a couple of ins and outs and I'm looking forward to watching us play some good rugby for the rest of the season and yes you never know what might happen !!