Some saying Leigh have nothing to play for as they can't get the extra home game now and so will be trying to avoid injury ready for the middle 8s. I disagree as I think they will be wanting to avoid that bottom position in their first year back in SL.

Ferguson and possibly turner back in, - both would be nice- turner especially as it's looking like mellor will miss out. it's looking like Gaskell and obrien will be okay to play and big seb will definitely be back.



Rankin

Jerry

Leroy

Turner

Darnell

Brough

Gaskell

Seb

Kruise

Wakeman

ferguson

Taai

Hinchy



O brien

Clough

Rapira

Oli - if ferguson doesn't make it then Oli starts and put Tyler on the bench (solid game last week) with hinchy to spell second row.



A very nice looking team!!! But we could struggle if we get injuries to our backs!