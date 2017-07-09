WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - On to leigh

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 9:24 am
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7668
Some saying Leigh have nothing to play for as they can't get the extra home game now and so will be trying to avoid injury ready for the middle 8s. I disagree as I think they will be wanting to avoid that bottom position in their first year back in SL.
Ferguson and possibly turner back in, - both would be nice- turner especially as it's looking like mellor will miss out. it's looking like Gaskell and obrien will be okay to play and big seb will definitely be back.

Rankin
Jerry
Leroy
Turner
Darnell
Brough
Gaskell
Seb
Kruise
Wakeman
ferguson
Taai
Hinchy

O brien
Clough
Rapira
Oli - if ferguson doesn't make it then Oli starts and put Tyler on the bench (solid game last week) with hinchy to spell second row.

A very nice looking team!!! But we could struggle if we get injuries to our backs!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: On to leigh

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 10:06 am
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12972
Location: Huddersfield
not sure if we need to be rushing turner back , will have to be 100% fit

shame ridyard wont play, wonder if he will play for leigh!

the leigh fans seem to have gone quiet in recent times.... strange they used to love coming on our forum....... :WHISTLE: :WHISTLE: :WHISTLE:
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: On to leigh

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 11:03 am
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7668
He can't play for Leigh- he's contracted to us now for the rest of the season.
I think we need to play turner, if he's fit, why not? Need to get our best players out there getting ready for the 8s, with mellor out and Gaskell needed elsewhere we only have sam wood to come in and I wouldn't want wood and Darnell as an inexperienced pairing unless absolutely necessary.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: On to leigh

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 1:40 pm
Code13
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30973
Location: Gods Own County
Assuming gaskell plays in the halves then it would be good to have turned at centre but only if he is 100%
If not I say give Sam Wood a run, he has never let us down

Re: On to leigh

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 3:54 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12972
Location: Huddersfield
no need to rush turner or anybody for a likely dead rubber game.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: On to leigh

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 4:18 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7668
brearley84 wrote:
no need to rush turner or anybody for a likely dead rubber game.


A dead rubber game?!!!!!! We won't know that until Thursday night- the team will need to be announced by then. If wire beat Wigan We need to get a point to be guaranteed SL next season!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: On to leigh

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 5:04 pm
GiantJake1988
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 447
jools wrote:
A dead rubber game?!!!!!! We won't know that until Thursday night- the team will need to be announced by then. If wire beat Wigan We need to get a point to be guaranteed SL next season!


No harm on putting him the 19, he doesn't need to play if Wire lose if hes not 100%

Re: On to leigh

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 6:53 pm
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9569
Location: Deep in Leytherland
I think it will be a fairly straightforward game for you guys. Friday at Warrington, was one of the few times we haven't been competitive this season - a very disappointing performance against a team who were 'in the same boat' as us. Neil Jukes says he is using the remaining two games to ensure his squad are all match fit for the '8's'. That will see a return for Hock and a first appearance of the season for James Clare. Presumably our two new signings - Mortimer & Langi - will be playing again. On Friday's evidence, they need to!

Oh for a halfback who could orchestrate things for us - oh, hang on a minute!! :wink:

Re: On to leigh

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 10:48 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7668
GiantJake1988 wrote:
No harm on putting him the 19, he doesn't need to play if Wire lose if hes not 100%


I will be very disappointed if our coaching staff take that attitude. If we make the 8 then we should be pushing for top 4- not "doing a wakey" and peeing about for the rest of the season! If we win our next two before the split and hull lose to Leeds next week we would be just two points behind a top four finish with plenty of games to make up the difference! !
For me If he's fit he's in the 19 and plays- if he's not then don't name him!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

