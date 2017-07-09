jools

Some saying Leigh have nothing to play for as they can't get the extra home game now and so will be trying to avoid injury ready for the middle 8s. I disagree as I think they will be wanting to avoid that bottom position in their first year back in SL.

Ferguson and possibly turner back in, - both would be nice- turner especially as it's looking like mellor will miss out. it's looking like Gaskell and obrien will be okay to play and big seb will definitely be back.



Rankin

Jerry

Leroy

Turner

Darnell

Brough

Gaskell

Seb

Kruise

Wakeman

ferguson

Taai

Hinchy



O brien

Clough

Rapira

Oli - if ferguson doesn't make it then Oli starts and put Tyler on the bench (solid game last week) with hinchy to spell second row.



A very nice looking team!!! But we could struggle if we get injuries to our backs! the future's bright the future's claret and gold brearley84

shame ridyard wont play, wonder if he will play for leigh!



shame ridyard wont play, wonder if he will play for leigh!

the leigh fans seem to have gone quiet in recent times.... strange they used to love coming on our forum....... not sure if we need to be rushing turner back , will have to be 100% fit

-

THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE jools

He can't play for Leigh- he's contracted to us now for the rest of the season.

I think we need to play turner, if he's fit, why not? Need to get our best players out there getting ready for the 8s, with mellor out and Gaskell needed elsewhere we only have sam wood to come in and I wouldn't want wood and Darnell as an inexperienced pairing unless absolutely necessary.

