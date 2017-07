Paul_HKR wrote: A good friend of mine over at Swinton Lions has text to say Chris Atkins will be joining Rovers for the remainder of this season, and not from 2018. Apparently a fee is involved and it has fended off late interest from Wigan.



This makes sense with a question mark over Abdull and Sheens post match comment about Addy being a 2nd row.



Re Masoe, I'm told the deal is too complex to organise due to visa clearance and 'insurance' cover. Mind you with Smithy on the case you never know.

Just read the same about Atkins in the mail (maybe the mail got it from your friend HA HA )but If true good lets find out if he is has good has they say