A good friend of mine over at Swinton Lions has text to say Chris Atkins will be joining Rovers for the remainder of this season, and not from 2018. Apparently a fee is involved and it has fended off late interest from Wigan.



This makes sense with a question mark over Abdull and Sheens post match comment about Addy being a 2nd row.



Re Masoe, I'm told the deal is too complex to organise due to visa clearance and 'insurance' cover. Mind you with Smithy on the case you never know.