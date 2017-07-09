Cording to his wiki page Mose Masoe has signed for HKR and will join the club immediately, not sure if this is long term or just to the end of the season as he's rumoured to be rejoining St Helens for 2018.



If true he could be a great signing as he's in superb condition having worked immensely hard to overcome an ACL injury which has stunted his chances at St George.



Interesting M8s coming up!