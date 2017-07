OJ wrote: And what happens if he get's injured? I agree that he is doing great and it's a pleasure to watch conversions going over so sweetly again but don't put all our eggs in one basket. The more competent kickers we have the better the team will be. Imagine how good it would be if we had four or five good kickers on the team - oppositions wouldn't know what hit them

Oh stop being obtuse,very few if any teams have more than one or two decent kickers in the team,very good ones and the ground gets thin,world class and you're looking in hens teeth territory.Wigan since Richards left have bumbled along yet you'll believe that there's a que now at Orrell filled to the brim with goal kickers?Escare is comptitent but he's not the answer,i feel he's a decent enough back up,but George needs to be given more roles within the side and this is one area we all agree on is there absolute need for a class kicker,we may have just found one in George,not world class but a pretty good one in the making.