I have championed Williams to be our kicker for a good while on here as I think his technique has always looked good without having the accuracy.
The recent practicing seems to be really paying off and I hope he keeps improving and aslong as he doesn't have confidence issues after missing a couple I think we have a good kicker on our hands,certainly better than Matty Smith potentially. and this will hopefully stop people crying out for signing a player just because he can kick.
