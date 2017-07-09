WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Williams kicking

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 7:14 am
CobraCraig
Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 306
I have championed Williams to be our kicker for a good while on here as I think his technique has always looked good without having the accuracy.
The recent practicing seems to be really paying off and I hope he keeps improving and aslong as he doesn't have confidence issues after missing a couple I think we have a good kicker on our hands,certainly better than Matty Smith potentially. and this will hopefully stop people crying out for signing a player just because he can kick.

Re: Williams kicking

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 7:54 am
Pieman
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2433
Location: Atherton
hes better than Matty Smith now

Re: Williams kicking

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 8:15 am
CobraCraig
Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 306
Pieman wrote:
hes better than Matty Smith now

Certainly seems it,although I don't want to get too carried away. He has got the distance which Matty never had which makes touchline kicking much easier. Matty used to have to really put extra effort in to try and reach from the sideline which inevitably meant the loss of accuracy.

Re: Williams kicking

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 8:26 am
TheElectricGlidingWarrior
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm
Posts: 1878
Location: Wigan
It's a treat to watch him kick these last few games. We have lost a couple of games recently when the try scoring was about even but the scoreline was anything but thanks to plenty of missed conversions. It's been a fantastic turnaround in this area, hope he continues with this form!
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


@TheEGW
Re: Williams kicking

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 8:29 am
hengirl
Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 141
He needs to be told the job is his and noone else's while he's in the team,then get him firing from the more difficult angles and practice,practise,practise.

The signs are very good for him then.

Re: Williams kicking

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 9:23 am
Bigredwarrior
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 962
CobraCraig wrote:
Certainly seems it,although I don't want to get too carried away. He has got the distance which Matty never had which makes touchline kicking much easier. Matty used to have to really put extra effort in to try and reach from the sideline which inevitably meant the loss of accuracy.


Ha, touchline conversions and 40m penalties were 'Par 3' for Smith! :lol:

