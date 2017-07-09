WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Williams kicking

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Williams kicking

 
Post a reply

Williams kicking

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 7:14 am
CobraCraig Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 305
I have championed Williams to be our kicker for a good while on here as I think his technique has always looked good without having the accuracy.
The recent practicing seems to be really paying off and I hope he keeps improving and aslong as he doesn't have confidence issues after missing a couple I think we have a good kicker on our hands,certainly better than Matty Smith potentially. and this will hopefully stop people crying out for signing a player just because he can kick.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, CobraCraig, Cruncher, hatty, hengirl, Kernel, MollySylphrena, S_Riley, The Whiffy Kipper, Trainman, wigsey and 160 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,598,6931,33876,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM