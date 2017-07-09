WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Early training?



Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 6:23 am
Get the lads in at 5:30am for training - is that the way forward?
Re: Early training?

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 7:36 am
Peter Kay wrote:
Get the lads in at 5:30am for training - is that the way forward?


Dear oh dear. This forum, the end is nigh.
Re: Early training?

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 7:37 am
They only just getting in at 5-30 off the booze session
Re: Early training?

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 10:21 am
Is that what they have em doing ?? ... hobnail boots be next

Re: Early training?

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 12:24 pm
In hot weather it makes perfect sense.
Train in the cool of the day.

Re: Early training?

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 6:19 pm
Paul_Lyon wrote:
In hot weather it makes perfect sense.
Train in the cool of the day.


Ya Paul, Let's put em ont neet turn. :P
