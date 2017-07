powell is the funniest one currently with his constant head shaking every time cas don't execute everything perfectly or when a ref dare make a decision against his team. He's a great coach though and I'm just glad he isn't at a big club with decent resources or they would be unstoppable

[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]

Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.

Rudge: Where? India?

Fletcher: No, Bradford.