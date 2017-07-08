WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Radford

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 8:40 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26031
Just wondering what people think he should hide behind now he's had the gap in his teeth filled? :THINK:

Re: Radford

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 8:51 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24869
Location: West Yorkshire
His own steam?

Re: Radford

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:25 pm
Tarquin Fuego User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2044
Location: United Kingdom
Completion rates
I have lost interest

Re: Radford

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:38 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4666
challenge cup
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Radford

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 8:39 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24869
Location: West Yorkshire
@angelampowers

Lee Radford is the best. Honest, professional and funny with it. #rugbyleague is richer with him in it

Re: Radford

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 9:06 am
Upanunder Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 249
He's a bundle of twitchy nervous energy and barely concealed rage in the stands, he's very watchable....like watching a car crash is.
So yeah, definitely a character worth having in SL

Re: Radford

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 9:22 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26031
powell is the funniest one currently with his constant head shaking every time cas don't execute everything perfectly or when a ref dare make a decision against his team. He's a great coach though and I'm just glad he isn't at a big club with decent resources or they would be unstoppable

Re: Radford

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 10:16 am
threepennystander Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2011 9:30 am
Posts: 302
Radford has definitely learned on the job and continues to do so. Even alot of my k.r supporting mates say he's one of the most honest coaches when it comes to post match interviews. Reckon you could put a decent highlight reel of some of his one liners. Main thing for me is he gets the mentality of rl fans in this city which has beaten far more experienced men

Re: Radford

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 1:08 pm
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9594
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
threepennystander wrote:
Radford has definitely learned on the job and continues to do so. Even alot of my k.r supporting mates say he's one of the most honest coaches when it comes to post match interviews. Reckon you could put a decent highlight reel of some of his one liners. Main thing for me is he gets the mentality of rl fans in this city which has beaten far more experienced men


Not as good as Gentle cos he'd have won the treble with last year's squad, apparently, but he's getting there.
Ibis budget booked for Friday night and a sesh round Leeds.
Happy days.

Re: Radford

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 1:18 pm
Logger Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Apr 10, 2017 8:41 am
Posts: 32
Jake the Peg wrote:
powell is the funniest one currently with his constant head shaking every time cas don't execute everything perfectly or when a ref dare make a decision against his team. He's a great coach though and I'm just glad he isn't at a big club with decent resources or they would be unstoppable

Do you mean a Sugar Daddy paying the bills in a rental stadium?

Users browsing this forum: anijay, Bombed Out, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, Jake the Peg, Large Paws, Logger, Mike1970, rover 2000, shauney and 131 guests

