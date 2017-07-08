powell is the funniest one currently with his constant head shaking every time cas don't execute everything perfectly or when a ref dare make a decision against his team. He's a great coach though and I'm just glad he isn't at a big club with decent resources or they would be unstoppable
Radford has definitely learned on the job and continues to do so. Even alot of my k.r supporting mates say he's one of the most honest coaches when it comes to post match interviews. Reckon you could put a decent highlight reel of some of his one liners. Main thing for me is he gets the mentality of rl fans in this city which has beaten far more experienced men
threepennystander wrote:
Not as good as Gentle cos he'd have won the treble with last year's squad, apparently, but he's getting there. Ibis budget booked for Friday night and a sesh round Leeds. Happy days.
powell is the funniest one currently with his constant head shaking every time cas don't execute everything perfectly or when a ref dare make a decision against his team. He's a great coach though and I'm just glad he isn't at a big club with decent resources or they would be unstoppable
Do you mean a Sugar Daddy paying the bills in a rental stadium?
