Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 8:40 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26028
Just wondering what people think he should hide behind now he's had the gap in his teeth filled? :THINK:

Re: Radford

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 8:51 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24868
Location: West Yorkshire
His own steam?

Re: Radford

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:25 pm
Tarquin Fuego User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2044
Location: United Kingdom
Completion rates
I have lost interest

