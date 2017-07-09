|
hengirl wrote:
Now thats interesting not a fan of air travel,not the flight,just the hassle getting there through airports etc.
You would have to be a Euston for 9.00amish, but would be an interesting journey, and totally stress free.
Big Steve wrote:
Sun Jul 09, 2017 10:09 am
Go on ferry from Poole to St Malo, shorter journey in miles, a few hours longer as you going by ferry but that's a bonus as you can get a hot meal and a decent kip, plus it's nicer scenery on the west side of France
Sun Jul 09, 2017 11:47 am
hengirl wrote:
Very do-able.......but booking the entire journey on the Eurostar website is a must.
I checked a couple of years ago, but couldn't go in the end.
I've just checked again and I could get a a return ticket from Warrington bank quay to Perpignan station for as little as £107 per person. Obviously like planes peak prices are a bit much. ...and Its a 12 hr journey because you waste a few hours changing stations in London and paris.
But I quite like the idea of doing that journey once.
Sun Jul 09, 2017 3:28 pm
Considering I used to pay £88 for a return from Wiltshire to Wigan, that sounds a bargain...
Sun Jul 09, 2017 3:34 pm
Barcelona-Sants to Perpignan (1hr 20m) return on the train was €120 last year. Yes you read that correctly. I was expecting Bollinger, caviar and a Thai massage with a happy ending.
Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:26 am
Wigan Peer wrote:
I have considered train... Interesting option, as it can be done in a day.
Done Eurostar to Paris then Paris to Perpignan by train on the TVG double decker (Paris to Barcelona train) . Long day but interesting if you like train journeys. French train system very good and bargain's can be had if you search well .
Prefer flying as it gives you more time in Perp.
Mon Jul 10, 2017 11:17 am
Levrier
Strong-running second rower
moto748 wrote:
Thanks for that. I had wondered about going to Southampton or Portsmouth and getting the ferry, which does reduce the driving a bit in England and France, but mid-season ferries are pretty pricey, and I'm sure the Chunnel would be a lot cheaper. On the other hand, an overnight ferry and an early start in France with around a 600 mile journey could mean a fairly comfortable 300 mile to half-way, and one overnight stop. But if taking the Chunnel option, I'm sure your advice about avoiding Paris is sound, I've never been round the peripherique, and I'm in no hurry to start! I don't have TV in the back, then again, no kids either!
Avoid ferries to places further West in Brittany. The roads are not as good and it adds to your travelling times. French roads are generally lined up North South or towards Paris. If you end up in Roscoff you will have a hell of a drive.
Mon Jul 10, 2017 12:50 pm
St Malo to Perpignan is dual carriagway all the way once you get out of St Malo, all nice smooth roads (they where last time i drove on them), cutting through some gorgeous countryside, yes the journey is 3 or 4 hours longer but at least you can get some hot food and a couple of hours shut eye on the ferry unlike the tunnel and it works out around 60/70 miles shorter round trip, less traffic as well and no illegal immigrants scaring the crap out of everyone
