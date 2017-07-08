cant beat driving..... done it loads of times.

There are five of us so much cheaper to drive than pay for five flight tickets.



have done different routes and tried no stopovers, and one stopover.

I dont recommend the non stop as 16 hrs straight was a bit much...!!



time it so you can leave and get a 3pm-ish tunnel crossing...(the only way to cross in my opinion ).

then straight off the train floor it to the other side of Paris.

Avoid Paris at all costs....your sat nav will take you round the ring road and its horrendous.

you should get to the other side of Paris about 8-9pm.

We have stayed in Orleans directly south of paris, and on a different route we stayed in a great hotel south west of paris near Troyes,

Get a decent night kip and get up early and head south....you should be in Perpignan region for 4-5pm.



coming home we leave nice and early and floor it across the entire Country, cross using the tunnel again and stop over in a hotel in kent, then we head back home the following morning...



its great using your own car especially if you have tvs in the back for the kids like we do.... so while me and the missus are crossing the french spanish border over the top of the Pyrenees taking in the views the kids are watching spongebob in the back...!!