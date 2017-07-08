WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thinking about Catalans next year: drive or fly?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:09 pm
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2432
Always fancied a trip to Catalans, never seriously considered it this year with the upheaval I've had, but thinking about next year. I get the sense that the vast majority seem to fly to France or Spain. Have any of you guys driven there? Got the ferry from Portsmouth or somewhere and headed down the peage? I know France is a big country,and it'd mean a stop half-way, but I wouldn't mind that really. I wonder how the costs would stack up in comparison. Of course, one benefit of driving would be that you'd save the expense of hiring a car if you were going to stop for a few days. I'd like to see Carcassonne and a few other places. I've got an old 2 litre diesel which is pretty economical on a long run and comfortable too.

Re: Thinking about Catalans next year: drive or fly?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:11 pm
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2432
This time a couple of years ago I was in France on the bike, but, perversely, found it too hot for motorbikes for that sort of distance.

Re: Thinking about Catalans next year: drive or fly?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:12 pm
CobraCraig Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 302
Pretty sure the cost of driving is more than flying.

Re: Thinking about Catalans next year: drive or fly?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:33 pm
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2432
Google maps says 1029 miles! That's via Chunnel. So two overnight stops en route might be more comfortable. As long as the cost difference wasn't enormous, I do kinda like the flexibility that driving offers. And I just don't like air travel much, and it seems to get worse by the year.

