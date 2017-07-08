Always fancied a trip to Catalans, never seriously considered it this year with the upheaval I've had, but thinking about next year. I get the sense that the vast majority seem to fly to France or Spain. Have any of you guys driven there? Got the ferry from Portsmouth or somewhere and headed down the peage? I know France is a big country,and it'd mean a stop half-way, but I wouldn't mind that really. I wonder how the costs would stack up in comparison. Of course, one benefit of driving would be that you'd save the expense of hiring a car if you were going to stop for a few days. I'd like to see Carcassonne and a few other places. I've got an old 2 litre diesel which is pretty economical on a long run and comfortable too.