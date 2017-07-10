wrencat1873 wrote:
It looks like being Cas v Leeds, unless there something really strange happens.
Cas are nailed on for the LLS and Leeds seem to be on a roll and if it is these 2 in the final, Leeds will probably lift the trophy.
Their experience in playing in GF will be a major factor.
Wigan also starting to build some momentum and they could sneak into the mix.
I wouldn't disagree with that. A lot can change over a few weeks mind. Going to be interesting!