Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:00 pm
jakeyg95




If the following results, which are all pretty realistic, happen then we could have just 5 points separating 2nd and 7th after 23 rounds:

Salford beat Leeds and Leigh, lose to Cas;
Leeds beat Hull, lose at Wigan and Salford;
Hull beat Huddersfield, lose at Leeds;
Wakefield beat Widnes, lose to Saints;
Wigan beat Warrington and Leeds;
Saints beat Wakefield and Catalans

The table would then be:

2. Salford 30pts
3. Leeds 28 pts
4. Hull 27 pts
5. Wakefield 26pts
6. Saints 25pts
7. Wigan 25pts

The Super 8 would then be fantastic and much better than the last two years with plenty of massive games and barely any dead rubbers (at least until right at the end). Factor in four of these teams having a semi final to deal with, and two of them a final, and it's all to play for.

The Middle 8 is shaping up nicely too with four pretty evenly matched teams in Catalans, Leigh, Widnes and Hull KR.

This format has received plenty of justified stick in the past but it seems to be working exactly as designed this year.

Re: Super 8

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 11:32 am
g_balls





Yeh works great unless you get relegated without finishing bottom then don't get promoted when you finish top comfortably


Re: Super 8

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 11:50 am
PrinterThe




g_balls wrote:
Yeh works great unless you get relegated without finishing bottom then don't get promoted when you finish top comfortably


Football manages just fine. In the Championship you can finish 3rd just 1 point off automatic promotion but then lose in the playoffs to a team who finished 12 points or so behind you in 6th. Or you can do a Liverpool and win the Chanpions League in 2005 even though they only finished 4th the year before and 5th the year the were crowned 'the best team in Europe'.

Or the NFL where a wildcard team can win the Super Bowl against a team with a 16-0 record like NY Giants did to New England.

Re: Super 8

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 3:39 pm
boomer





Oh! and the Giants could easily beat Leigh and Hull, and be just 4 behind 4th, well would you believe it. :shock:


Re: Super 8

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:31 am
g_balls





PrinterThe wrote:
Football manages just fine. In the Championship you can finish 3rd just 1 point off automatic promotion but then lose in the playoffs to a team who finished 12 points or so behind you in 6th. Or you can do a Liverpool and win the Chanpions League in 2005 even though they only finished 4th the year before and 5th the year the were crowned 'the best team in Europe'.

Or the NFL where a wildcard team can win the Super Bowl against a team with a 16-0 record like NY Giants did to New England.


But just to clarify the top team does go up automatically?


