If the following results, which are all pretty realistic, happen then we could have just 5 points separating 2nd and 7th after 23 rounds:



Salford beat Leeds and Leigh, lose to Cas;

Leeds beat Hull, lose at Wigan and Salford;

Hull beat Huddersfield, lose at Leeds;

Wakefield beat Widnes, lose to Saints;

Wigan beat Warrington and Leeds;

Saints beat Wakefield and Catalans



The table would then be:



2. Salford 30pts

3. Leeds 28 pts

4. Hull 27 pts

5. Wakefield 26pts

6. Saints 25pts

7. Wigan 25pts



The Super 8 would then be fantastic and much better than the last two years with plenty of massive games and barely any dead rubbers (at least until right at the end). Factor in four of these teams having a semi final to deal with, and two of them a final, and it's all to play for.



The Middle 8 is shaping up nicely too with four pretty evenly matched teams in Catalans, Leigh, Widnes and Hull KR.



This format has received plenty of justified stick in the past but it seems to be working exactly as designed this year.