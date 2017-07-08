WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super 8

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Super 8

 
Post a reply

Super 8

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:00 pm
jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 559
If the following results, which are all pretty realistic, happen then we could have just 5 points separating 2nd and 7th after 23 rounds:

Salford beat Leeds and Leigh, lose to Cas;
Leeds beat Hull, lose at Wigan and Salford;
Hull beat Huddersfield, lose at Leeds;
Wakefield beat Widnes, lose to Saints;
Wigan beat Warrington and Leeds;
Saints beat Wakefield and Catalans

The table would then be:

2. Salford 30pts
3. Leeds 28 pts
4. Hull 27 pts
5. Wakefield 26pts
6. Saints 25pts
7. Wigan 25pts

The Super 8 would then be fantastic and much better than the last two years with plenty of massive games and barely any dead rubbers (at least until right at the end). Factor in four of these teams having a semi final to deal with, and two of them a final, and it's all to play for.

The Middle 8 is shaping up nicely too with four pretty evenly matched teams in Catalans, Leigh, Widnes and Hull KR.

This format has received plenty of justified stick in the past but it seems to be working exactly as designed this year.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: aliw2001, Barrett was robbed, cas all the way, Code13, Hessle Roader, HXSparky, jakeyg95, knockersbumpMKII, Lebron James, Mable_Syrup, Salford red all over, The Devil's Advocate, Tricky2309, Wigg'n, Willzay and 136 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,598,6231,77476,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
16
- 8MANLY
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
6
- 22PARRAMATTA
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
30
- 16HUNSLET  
 FT 
Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
10
- 32WIGAN
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 17:30
CH
TOULOUSE
8
- 16HALIFAX  
 NOW 
Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
80
- 10OXFORD  
Fulll Time
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM