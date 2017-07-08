WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - game on

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk game on

 
Post a reply

game on

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 6:34 pm
hooligan27 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 351
now we are 4th its ours to lose. get in top result

Re: game on

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 6:47 pm
interceptor Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun May 15, 2011 7:47 pm
Posts: 71
Well done to the team and RM . I think they and him are out to prove a point now.

Re: game on

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 6:53 pm
hooligan27 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 351
i think jobs are on the line so makes sense

Re: game on

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:32 pm
justthebasicfax User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jun 20, 2009 6:00 pm
Posts: 1373
Location: Halifax
hooligan27 wrote:
i think jobs are on the line so makes sense


For some I would imagine its not just jobs, its careers in RL on the line.
Great result though, just shows what they can do when they sniff a pay packet looming.

Re: game on

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:35 pm
griff1998 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4726
Good win.

Couple of trips to Toulouse coming up, I think.
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!

Re: game on

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 7:07 am
Norman Bates User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 3076
Location: Fax Vegas
We both have to play Fev and KR so a result against Fev should put us in a very strong position, though the points diff is worth a point to Toulouse in effect.

Re: game on

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 8:16 am
Jaffro Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 3419
I think Toulouse will fancy their chances of a result against Fev at home. Interestingly we'll know what result we need against Hull KR on the final game, as Toulouse play day before.

Re: game on

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 8:34 am
Living The Dream Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 05, 2012 1:03 pm
Posts: 646
Awesome result. First big one in a while that we have won. Hopefully that will give us more confidence going into next game. Fingers and toes crossed for next two games. Would be massive for the club if we could get into the middle 8's play off-especially after the season we have had financially. :PRAY:

Re: game on

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 9:21 am
hooligan27 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 351
one more win should secure it. Next week could.all be decided

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BRETT-HXRLFC, GaryC, HXSparky and 117 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,598,7311,75376,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
62
- 10GLOUC
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
20
- 18NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
HEMEL  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM