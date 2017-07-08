WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalans game

Re: Catalans game

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:32 pm
Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1658
Still not playing well but not lost since the big guns returned.

Optimistic.
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Re: Catalans game

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:42 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 139
Terrible game for an hour,on both sides then as Catalan tired Wigan sparked into life,FPN looked good,Lockers had a cracker and Gildart just gets better it seems,glad he's not feeling any ill effects from fat boy Ferress sojurn on to his head.

A win however is a win.

Re: Catalans game

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 11:32 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6647
Location: The Mighty Wigan
I didnt think that was a poor game at all. It was conservative and played out mostly in the centre of the field but not low quality like the Saints v Hull game. Completion rates were high, good kicking games and tough defence.

Big step forward from last week- much more solid all round. Bateman, FPN and Gelling were my top 3, good to see Williams bounce back from last week as well. Be nice to see Sutton go a game without dropping the ball.

The top 4 is very doable. It always was, just lots of short term spectacles around as there are in most sports. We dont need to win every game to do it either but important to make the most of the two home games coming up.
