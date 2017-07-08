I didnt think that was a poor game at all. It was conservative and played out mostly in the centre of the field but not low quality like the Saints v Hull game. Completion rates were high, good kicking games and tough defence.
Big step forward from last week- much more solid all round. Bateman, FPN and Gelling were my top 3, good to see Williams bounce back from last week as well. Be nice to see Sutton go a game without dropping the ball.
The top 4 is very doable. It always was, just lots of short term spectacles around as there are in most sports. We dont need to win every game to do it either but important to make the most of the two home games coming up.