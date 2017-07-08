WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalans game

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Catalans game

 
Post a reply

Catalans game

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 5:24 pm
Brick with eyes User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Oct 20, 2012 9:20 pm
Posts: 161
Location: Swinton
We are struggling against a poor Catalans team who are at half strength .
We just look one dimensional , it's boring

Re: Catalans game

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 5:37 pm
Brick with eyes User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Oct 20, 2012 9:20 pm
Posts: 161
Location: Swinton
Haha , I knew my post would spark them into life

Re: Catalans game

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 5:52 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5449
Sam turning up and Lockers 2nd spell did it for us. Without that we probably would've lost! Any win in France is a good win though.

Re: Catalans game

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 5:54 pm
The Whiffy Kipper User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 77
Budgie Hat Trick, nice
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.

Re: Catalans game

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 6:25 pm
apollosghost Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 768
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
Good win in the end, Les Cats defended like they haven't done this season, typical, but we ground them down in the end.
Safe in the eight now, time to look up at last which six weeks ago looked a million miles off.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Ashton Bears, Brick with eyes, CyberPieMan, Grimmy, Mr Partridge, PurpleCheeseWarrior, Singing Warrior, The Whiffy Kipper, WARRIOR5, Wigg'n, Yahoo [Bot], Ziggy Stardust and 170 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,598,5681,66076,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
16
- 8MANLY
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
6
- 22PARRAMATTA
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
30
- 16HUNSLET  
 FT 
Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
10
- 32WIGAN
TV
  
 NOW 
Sat : 17:30
CH
TOULOUSE
8
- 10HALIFAX  
Second Half
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM