Re: The Qualifiers Bottom 4 Top 4 Play-Off

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 3:12 pm
Shazbaz






Uncle Rico wrote:
I can't see it either and if they lose against Catalans I can't see them making another mistake v us at their place.

However, looking at the run ins posted by BWW if Catalans pull it off I can't see them beating Saints and Castleford so I hope they pull it off tonight and we have something to play for next week. Also is there much difference if we finish 9th or 10th as far as middle 8's fixtures are concerned?

Yes difference between us playing cats and wid at home both winnable games where we would struggle playing these teams away!

Re: The Qualifiers Bottom 4 Top 4 Play-Off

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 3:18 pm
Uncle Rico






Shazbaz wrote:
Yes difference between us playing cats and wid at home both winnable games where we would struggle playing these teams away!


Cheers Shazbaz I had a quick nosey on the Leigh board and they had a table of fixtures if we swap places with Catalans and everyone else stays where they are we would go to Catalans and also Hull KR and we would 'gain' London and Toulouse at home... worth being 9th then?

Re: The Qualifiers Bottom 4 Top 4 Play-Off

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 5:18 pm
Builth Wells Wire






Cats 10 - Wigan 8 - 30 mins to go.

Re: The Qualifiers Bottom 4 Top 4 Play-Off

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 6:34 pm
Ashton Bears






Cats 10 - Wigan 32 Full time

Re: The Qualifiers Bottom 4 Top 4 Play-Off

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 11:12 pm
Or thane




So we need 2 wins and Huddersfield to lose both games to make the top 8.......can't see it myself :-(

Re: The Qualifiers Bottom 4 Top 4 Play-Off

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 2:34 am
rubber duckie





....well Huddersfield vs Leigh doesn't fill me with hope...

However....I have a cunning plan

I'd be tempted to offer Leigh Westwood on loan as Currie is set to return.
Pay Leigh £1m to play Westwood.
Westwood has the job to "fix" Brough.
Win or Lose, Leigh have a greater chance of survival by having a rudderless Huddersfield in the middle 8s as opposed to Warrington.

Leigh stay up, Wire in the top 8 and make the top 4(coughs).
once a wire always a wire
