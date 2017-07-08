Uncle Rico wrote:

I can't see it either and if they lose against Catalans I can't see them making another mistake v us at their place.



However, looking at the run ins posted by BWW if Catalans pull it off I can't see them beating Saints and Castleford so I hope they pull it off tonight and we have something to play for next week. Also is there much difference if we finish 9th or 10th as far as middle 8's fixtures are concerned?