Sat Jul 08, 2017 3:12 pm
Uncle Rico wrote:
I can't see it either and if they lose against Catalans I can't see them making another mistake v us at their place.

However, looking at the run ins posted by BWW if Catalans pull it off I can't see them beating Saints and Castleford so I hope they pull it off tonight and we have something to play for next week. Also is there much difference if we finish 9th or 10th as far as middle 8's fixtures are concerned?

Yes difference between us playing cats and wid at home both winnable games where we would struggle playing these teams away!

Sat Jul 08, 2017 3:18 pm
Shazbaz wrote:
Yes difference between us playing cats and wid at home both winnable games where we would struggle playing these teams away!


Cheers Shazbaz I had a quick nosey on the Leigh board and they had a table of fixtures if we swap places with Catalans and everyone else stays where they are we would go to Catalans and also Hull KR and we would 'gain' London and Toulouse at home... worth being 9th then?
