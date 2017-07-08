WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Qualifiers Bottom 4 Top 4 Play-Off

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 11:54 am
Smiffy27 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 574
Help please. How do they work out who plays who and where? For some reason I didn't pay as much attention to this last year.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 12:04 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3175
Location: newton-le-willows
Could do with Cats beating Wigan & us digging deep on Thursday for a win ,then Saints beat Cats next week.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 12:25 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 271
Location: Dubai
Check out the picture posted on TRL and it explains it all:

http://www.totalrl.com/forums/index.php ... re-format/

If we finish 10th we get 4 home fixtures (2 against Leigh and Widnes, 2 against the championship sides) and 3 away (Hull KR, 9th place SL team and 2nd place championship team).

Technically we can make 8th with a few miracle results and then get hammered by the Top 4 in SL. Not sure which is better really, although I'd prefer to avoid fighting to avoid relegation.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 1:18 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3031
Location: Stuck in 1982
easyWire wrote:
Check out the picture posted on TRL and it explains it all:

http://www.totalrl.com/forums/index.php ... re-format/

If we finish 10th we get 4 home fixtures (2 against Leigh and Widnes, 2 against the championship sides) and 3 away (Hull KR, 9th place SL team and 2nd place championship team).

Technically we can make 8th with a few miracle results and then get hammered by the Top 4 in SL. Not sure which is better really, although I'd prefer to avoid fighting to avoid relegation.


We'd all prefer a miracle scramble into 8th surely, as it would mean that we remain unbeaten till the split and in doing so would probably consign Wigan to our predicted fate?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 1:29 pm
Smiffy27 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 574
Catalan look short of troops today v Wigan

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 1:55 pm
Shazbaz User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 295
Location: South Stand
We are in middle 8s so.....we need wigan to win today to give us a chance of 9th. Much better to play Cats and widnes at home.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 1:56 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 271
Location: Dubai
Uncle Rico wrote:
We'd all prefer a miracle scramble into 8th surely, as it would mean that we remain unbeaten till the split and in doing so would probably consign Wigan to our predicted fate?


Yeah but I can't see a full-strength Wigan faltering when it counts. Wane seems to have them stuttering until the last few games then they surge and end up winning finals in low scoring encounters through pure grit. I'm not a fan of Wane's style but you can't argue with his ability to bounce back.

