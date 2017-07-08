Uncle Rico wrote: We'd all prefer a miracle scramble into 8th surely, as it would mean that we remain unbeaten till the split and in doing so would probably consign Wigan to our predicted fate?

Yeah but I can't see a full-strength Wigan faltering when it counts. Wane seems to have them stuttering until the last few games then they surge and end up winning finals in low scoring encounters through pure grit. I'm not a fan of Wane's style but you can't argue with his ability to bounce back.