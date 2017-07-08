WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Qualifiers Bottom 4 Top 4 Play-Off

The Qualifiers Bottom 4 Top 4 Play-Off

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 11:54 am
Help please. How do they work out who plays who and where? For some reason I didn't pay as much attention to this last year.

Re: The Qualifiers Bottom 4 Top 4 Play-Off

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 12:04 pm
Could do with Cats beating Wigan & us digging deep on Thursday for a win ,then Saints beat Cats next week.

Re: The Qualifiers Bottom 4 Top 4 Play-Off

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 12:25 pm
Check out the picture posted on TRL and it explains it all:

http://www.totalrl.com/forums/index.php ... re-format/

