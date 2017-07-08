WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Middle 8's

Middle 8's

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 11:51 am
JENKY
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm
Posts: 4915
Location: At the seaside
Anyone able to post(or can give a link) to one of those Middle 8 league graphics that show who plays who based on (current) league position.
Mines a pint...

'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'
Headingley 05th October 2014.

Re: Middle 8's

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 12:05 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3645
Not much point me posting it until all results are in this weekend specifically Toulouse v Fax and Catalans v Pies.
Image

Re: Middle 8's

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 1:21 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3645
There you go Jenky..Widnes currently have the double French trip..

Image
Image

Re: Middle 8's

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 2:05 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2752
Location: LEYTH
Nice one atomic,gives a good insight to the playoffs.

If it stays that way(which it could well do),finishing bottom looks better than 11th.

Not a bad result last neet then. :D
Image Image Image

Re: Middle 8's

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 2:40 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3645
That may all change in next few hours.The interesting one is if Cats and Wire swap places,that leaves us with both French clubs at the LSV.Unfortunatley that also means another trip to the Halliwell Jones.. :roll:
Image

Re: Middle 8's

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 3:19 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2752
Location: LEYTH
atomic wrote:
That may all change in next few hours.The interesting one is if Cats and Wire swap places,that leaves us with both French clubs at the LSV.Unfortunatley that also means another trip to the Halliwell Jones.. :roll:


Looks ok to me that.
Image Image Image

Re: Middle 8's

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 6:27 pm
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6007
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
FT: Toulouse 8 Halifax 16 ! :shock:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Middle 8's

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 8:08 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 633
Popped over for a visit..good chart that,Will be tough for all teams but I'd rather have Catalans and Widnes at home and Warry away as a shot to nothing

Re: Middle 8's

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:00 pm
JENKY
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm
Posts: 4915
Location: At the seaside
atomic wrote:
There you go Jenky..Widnes currently have the double French trip..

Image


Thats the one, Cheers
Mines a pint...

'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'
Headingley 05th October 2014.

Re: Middle 8's

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 1:22 pm
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9564
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Looks like we will be renewing rivalry with another of our bogey teams from recent seasons - Halifax!

